Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $356,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVE stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.