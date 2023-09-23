Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. FMR LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.3 %

MELI stock opened at $1,276.96 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,296.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,257.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

