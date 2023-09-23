Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.59. The company has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

