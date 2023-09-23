Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 595 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

