BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.
BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.
BKU stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.58%.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
