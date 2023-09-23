BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

