Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading Down 8.4%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 4,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
