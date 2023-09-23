Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading Down 8.4%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 4,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Banxa Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.