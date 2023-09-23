Barclays Lowers S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCPPF

S4 Capital Stock Performance

S4 Capital Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.