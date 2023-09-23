Barclays Lowers S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
