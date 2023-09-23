Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 4,957 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

