Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 6,295 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 262,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

