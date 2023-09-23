Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 661.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,062.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,071.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,779.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.