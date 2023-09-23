Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

