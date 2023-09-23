Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

