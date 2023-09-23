Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 382.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Down 1.0 %

GIS stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

