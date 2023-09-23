Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $2.60 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.43. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

