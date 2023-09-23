Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $212.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

