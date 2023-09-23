Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 5,301 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $91,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

