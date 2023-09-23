Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.