Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,377,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.794 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.