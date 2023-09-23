Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after buying an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

