Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $249.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.50 and a 200-day moving average of $254.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

