Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 884.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 264,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,429,000 after buying an additional 43,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $104.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

