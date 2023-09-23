Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 560 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

