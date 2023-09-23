Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.