Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 135,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 538,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $134.95 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BODY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.
