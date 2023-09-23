Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 1,333,730 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04.

On Monday, September 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.9 %

BRK-A stock opened at $546,215.00 on Friday.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

