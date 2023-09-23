BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $37.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
