BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $37.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

