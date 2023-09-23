Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDFFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLRDF

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Billerud AB has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $15.91.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.