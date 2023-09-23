Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Danske raised shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.
