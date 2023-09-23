Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00100007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00027941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

