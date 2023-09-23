BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $660.10 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $702.47 and a 200-day moving average of $681.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

