BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as low as $9.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 88,595 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

