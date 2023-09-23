Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $13.25. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 55,340 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other news, insider Thomas W. Jasper purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 69.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

