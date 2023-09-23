BNB Price Hits $210.84 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, BNB has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and $238.38 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $210.84 or 0.00793497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,499 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,537.06873918. The last known price of BNB is 210.63651432 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1633 active market(s) with $265,521,480.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.