Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. 53,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

