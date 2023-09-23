Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $965,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,228. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

