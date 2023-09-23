Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $263,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,804,000 after purchasing an additional 640,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 162,468 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after acquiring an additional 89,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 516,445 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,946. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

