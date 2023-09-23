Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

