Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

