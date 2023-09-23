Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,323 shares of company stock valued at $146,562,990. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CRM traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.43. 3,848,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.