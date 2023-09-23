Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

