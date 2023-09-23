Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) PT at $61.83

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 448,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210,688 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,430,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

