Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Target Price at $12.80

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $27,984. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gray Television by 818.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Gray Television by 28.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 91.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE GTN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

