Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Target Price at $47.75

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 over the last 90 days. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Browning West LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,678,000 after acquiring an additional 253,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

