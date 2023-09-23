Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Target Price at $143.29

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.29.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $148.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

