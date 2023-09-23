BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -256.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.1 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Further Reading

