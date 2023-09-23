Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of BC opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 92.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

