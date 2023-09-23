Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Trading Up 0.5 %

BC opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. Brunswick has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $22,270,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.