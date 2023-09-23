Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.57.
Brunswick Trading Up 0.5 %
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $22,270,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Trading Halts Explained
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.