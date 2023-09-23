Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of BC opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

