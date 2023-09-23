Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $757,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,343.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $660,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $757,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,343.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,287. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 692.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 240,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 183,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.