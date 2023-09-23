C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

