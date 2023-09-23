C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

CHRW stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

